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Oil India hits gas at Vijayapuram-3 in Andaman shallow offshore block

Jun 8, 2026
0 108 1 minute read
Oil India hits gas at Vijayapuram-3 in Andaman shallow offshore block

Oil India Limited reported the presence of natural gas in its third exploratory well, Vijayapuram-3, drilled 15 km off the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water depth of 355 m in offshore block AN-OSHP-2018/1 under India’s Open Acreage Licensing Policy.

Initial production testing of the well at a depth of more than 1,900 m in the Eocene formation established the presence of natural gas through continuous flaring. Immediate pressure buildup was observed following perforation. Gas sampling is underway to assess composition and calorific value, and isotope studies are being conducted to determine the genesis of the gas.

Two of the three exploratory wells drilled in the block to date have now confirmed hydrocarbon presence. A gas occurrence was previously reported at the second exploratory well, Vijayapuram-2, in September 2025. Following that discovery, Oil India completed reprocessing of available 2D seismic data and acquired an additional 600 sq km of 3D seismic data. Processing and interpretation of the seismic data is ongoing, after which appraisal well drilling is planned.

Jun 8, 2026
0 108 1 minute read

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