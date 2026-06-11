Indonesia Energy on track for late-June spud of K-29 well in South Sumatra

Indonesia Energy remains on schedule for a late-June spud of the K-29 well at its Kruh Block in South Sumatra, after completing rig lifting operations, safety inspections and rig setup at the wellsite.

The company said the rig has been successfully lifted, the safety check completed and setup is now undergoing internal testing. Function testing is expected to be completed by mid-June, ahead of a government inspection by Pertamina later in the month, after which drilling is set to begin.

K-29 is the first of two wells planned at the Kruh Block in 2026. Following completion of K-29, IEC plans to drill the WK-5 well on a back-to-back basis. IEC said 98 of the 102 personnel required for the campaign are now in place.

The K-29 well is targeting a planned total depth of approximately 3,400 ft in the Kruh Field. PT Bina Mitra Artha’s BMA #9 rig was selected as the drilling contractor for the campaign.