Valeura updates on 10 wells drilled in Q3 2025

Valeura drilled a total of 10 wells in Q3 2025 covering all three of its wellhead infrastructure facilities on the Nong Yao field. The campaign was primarily production-oriented and increased from the first new wells coming onstream.

Valeura drilled three horizontal development wells from its Nong Yao A wellhead and production facility. All were successful and are onstream as oil producers. The wells were geosteered on a real-time basis to maximize exposure to the oil-bearing interval of the reservoir, threading narrowly between other reservoir fluids.

In addition, Valeura drilled four horizontal development wells and one appraisal well from its Nong Yao B wellhead platform. Three of the development wells were completed as producers. This part of the Nong Yao drilling campaign included some of the most technically challenging wells ever drilled in the Gulf of Thailand basin, influenced by both geological complexity and also their extended reach from the wellhead platform, in one instance measuring a total drilled length of over 9,800 ft.

And finally, Valeura drilled two horizontal wells from its Nong Yao C mobile offshore production unit. One was completed as a producer and information from the other well has allowed the company to increase production from existing wells.

Valeura’s contracted drilling rig has now been mobilized to the Jasmine field on Block B5/27, where the company has commenced a program of up to nine development wells, some which include additional appraisal targets.