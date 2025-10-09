BP starts sixth start-up in 2025

BP has started up its sixth major upstream oil and gas project of 2025 with production from the Murlach field in the UK North Sea. The six projects add around 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) combined peak net production.

The redevelopment included drilling two new wells, adding subsea equipment, reusing some existing kit and making topside changes to the ETAP central processing facility.

The project, which received government and regulatory approvals in 2023, involved the redevelopment of a field originally in operation in the early 2000s. BP acquired the field license after it was relinquished by the previous operator.