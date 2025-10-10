Chevron: Drilling of Korikori-1 exploration well to begin

Chevron is expected to begin drilling the Korikori-1 exploration well this month. The well is located approximately 78 km offshore, in the north-central part of Block 5 at a water depth of around 40 m. Block 5 is operated by Chevron in partnership with Paradise Oil and Qatar Energy.

Suriname’s National Environmental Authority (NMA) granted Chevron a permit for the drilling operations at the end of July 2025. The well will be drilled by the Noble Regina Allen jackup rig, which will arrive in the first half of October. The drilling operations will take approximately 90 days and are intended to confirm the presence of hydrocarbons in the subsurface.

Block 5 is located in the western part of Suriname’s shallow offshore area and forms part of the Suriname-Guyana Basin. The block covers an area of approximately 2,200 sq km and lies 45-82 km offshore, north of the Nickerie district. Water depths range between 30 and 60 m.