Valeura Energy provides Wassana field drilling update offshore Thailand

Feb 15, 2024
Valeura Energy has announced the mobilization of a Mobile Offshore Production Unit destined for its Nong Yao field while also providing a development drilling update at the Wassana field. Both fields are located offshore Thailand.

The company is currently executing a development drilling program on its Wassana field and in light of favorable initial results, has opted to expand the scope of the program from three horizontal wells to five. All three wells drilled so far have encountered their targets in line with expectations.

The first two wells have been tested and, in their first seven days of production, resulted in total field output increasing to more than 4,000 bbls/day. The third well will soon be brought online. Valeura believes strong proven deliverability from the initial wells may result in an upward revision to its production expectations from the field.

The company intends to continue drilling on the Wassana field, to a total of five wells, after which the rig will mobilize to the Nong Yao field to begin Nong Yao C development drilling.

