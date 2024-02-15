Coretrax to be acquired by Expro in deal worth $210 million

Coretrax has marked its latest growth strategy phase with Expro set to acquire the business in a multi-million-dollar deal.

The acquisition will accelerate the availability of Coretrax’s tools by leveraging Expro’s global operating footprint. The total consideration to be paid at closing is approximately $210 million.

“I’m excited about the opportunities the acquisition brings for Coretrax and our team. The synergies between our respective technology portfolios will enable us to grow our market share while significantly increasing our capabilities to tackle the most complex of well challenges,” stated John Fraser, CEO at Coretrax. “We are proud of the innovation-led approach, strong customer base and performance history that we developed over the last 15 years, and we look forward to joining forces with Expro to create greater value for our customers globally.”