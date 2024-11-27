NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Valeura completes infill drilling campaign

Nov 27, 2024
0 249 1 minute read
Photo credit: Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy announced the completion of an infill drilling campaign at the Jasmine field in License B5/27 (100% operated working interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand. Valeura drilled a five-well program comprised of two infill development wells on the Jasmine A platform, completed in September 2024, and previously announced three infill development wells on the Jasmine D platform.

The JSD-42 well drilled a production-oriented primary objective in the 250 sand reservoir. The well was completed as a producer within this zone and has begun producing oil. In addition, the JSD-42 well evaluated several secondary appraisal targets, which resulted in five further zones being completed as future producing reservoirs, and also encountered several additional oil-bearing intervals which may be the subject of further infill development drilling.

The JSD-41H and JSD-43H wells were both drilled as horizontal development infills within the 680-1 sand reservoir, with the objective of more efficiently sweeping oil from this already-producing interval. Both wells were geosteered across horizontal intervals measuring over 2,000 ft (measured depth), and encountered 100% net sand.

Following the Jasmine D infill drilling program, the company’s contracted drilling rig has been moved to the Manora field on License G1/48 (70% working interest), where it has started operations on a five-well infill drilling program comprised of three production-oriented wells and two appraisals.

Nov 27, 2024
0 249 1 minute read

Related Articles

NAINGOPO EXPLORATION WELL

ReconAfrica completes drilling operations on Naingopo well

Nov 27, 2024

Gran Tierra makes 7th oil discovery in Ecuador

Nov 27, 2024
saipem

Saipem awarded offshore $1 billion EPCI contract in Indonesia

Nov 27, 2024

First Helium plans for sequential drilling of two targets

Nov 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button