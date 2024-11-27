Valeura completes infill drilling campaign

Valeura Energy announced the completion of an infill drilling campaign at the Jasmine field in License B5/27 (100% operated working interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand. Valeura drilled a five-well program comprised of two infill development wells on the Jasmine A platform, completed in September 2024, and previously announced three infill development wells on the Jasmine D platform.

The JSD-42 well drilled a production-oriented primary objective in the 250 sand reservoir. The well was completed as a producer within this zone and has begun producing oil. In addition, the JSD-42 well evaluated several secondary appraisal targets, which resulted in five further zones being completed as future producing reservoirs, and also encountered several additional oil-bearing intervals which may be the subject of further infill development drilling.

The JSD-41H and JSD-43H wells were both drilled as horizontal development infills within the 680-1 sand reservoir, with the objective of more efficiently sweeping oil from this already-producing interval. Both wells were geosteered across horizontal intervals measuring over 2,000 ft (measured depth), and encountered 100% net sand.

Following the Jasmine D infill drilling program, the company’s contracted drilling rig has been moved to the Manora field on License G1/48 (70% working interest), where it has started operations on a five-well infill drilling program comprised of three production-oriented wells and two appraisals.