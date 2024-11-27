Completing the WellGlobal and Regional MarketsNews

ReconAfrica completes drilling operations on Naingopo well

Nov 27, 2024
NAINGOPO EXPLORATION WELL

ReconAfrica reached total depth of 4,184 m on the Naingopo exploration well on Petroleum Exploration Licence 073, onshore Namibia. The company will now undertake a comprehensive logging and coring program, and perform a VSP, followed by casing and cementing the well. Results of the well will be provided following a thorough analysis of the subsurface data acquired and any obtained oil or natural gas samples.

During December 2024, the company will undertake repair and maintenance on the Jarvie-1 drilling rig. They expect to move to the Kumbundu (Prospect P) well location after completing the review of the results from current operations.

The Naingopo well is targeting 181 million barrels of unrisked and 15 million barrels of risked prospective light/medium oil resources or 937 billion cu ft of unrisked and 65 billion cu ft of risked prospective natural gas resources. Kambundu is targeting 309 million barrels of unrisked and 15 million barrels of risked prospective light/medium oil resources or 1.6 trillion cu ft of unrisked and 64 billion cu ft of risked prospective natural gas resources.

