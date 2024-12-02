CNOOC brings Huizhou 26-6 project on-stream

CNOOC’s Huizhou 26-6 Oilfield Development Project has commenced production. The project is located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 110 m. The main production facilities include a new intelligent drilling production platform, as well as the adaptively-modified NAN HAI FEN JIN FPSO.

A total of 19 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including two oil production wells and 17 gas production wells. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 20,600 boepd in 2027. The main products include light crude and natural gas.

Huizhou 26-6 Oilfield Development Project is CNOOC Limited’s first deep buried hill reservoir development project in the South China Sea. The first intelligent offshore drilling production platform in China was built for this project. CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.