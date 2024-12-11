VAALCO secures rig for 2025/2026 drilling campaign

In conjunction with its 2025/2026 drilling program planned to begin mid-2025 in Gabon, VAALCO Energy has executed a contract with Borr Jack-Up XIV, an affiliate of Borr Drilling, to drill multiple development wells and appraisal/exploration wells, as well as perform workovers, with options to drill additional wells.

“We anticipate the program to begin in mid-2025 with the sequencing and exact number of wells yet to be finalized,” said George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are planning on multiple wells in the Etame field, multiple wells at our SEENT platform and a redrill and several workovers in the Ebouri field to access production and reserves that were previously shut in and removed from proved reserves due to H2S.”