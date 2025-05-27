Libra Consortium announces first oil from Mero-4 in Brazil pre-salt

The Mero-4 Project commenced production safely on 24 May. Mero field is located in the Santos Basin pre-salt offshore Brazil, about 180 km away from Rio de Janeiro, in a water depth of 1,800-2,100 m.

This startup brings Mero’s total production capacity to 770,000 barrels/day through five FPSOs. Mero is a unitized field, operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with TotalEnergies (19.3%), Shell Brasil (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%) representing the Government in the non-contracted area, in total known as the Libra Consortium.

Mero-4 will be developed by the traditional deep-water pre-salt development mode, FPSO+Subsea. Twelve development wells are planned to be commissioned, including five oil producers, six water or gas alternate injectors and one convertible well. To maximize production, the wells are equipped with intelligent well completion technology, which enables the remotely switching between production and injection wells via platform.

To implement green and low carbon development, Mero-4 is also equipped with resources to operate the HISEP (High Pressure Separator), which allows underwater separation between the extracted oil and the associated gas and re-inject the gas into the reservoir. The HISEP will simultaneously boost production and reduce emission.