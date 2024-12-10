People, Companies and Products

TotalEnergies completes acquisition of SapuraOMV upstream gas assets

Dec 10, 2024
TotalEnergies finalized the acquisition of the interests of OMV (50%) and Sapura Upstream Assets (50%) in SapuraOMV Upstream. SapuraOMV’s main assets are its 40% operated interest in block SK408 and 30% operated interest in block SK310, both located offshore Sarawak in Malaysia.

In 2024, SapuraOMV’s operated production (100%), supported by the start-up of the Jerun gas field in July, is expected to reach approximately 590 Mcf/d of natural gas, feeding the Bintulu LNG plant operated by Petronas, as well as 10 kb/d of condensates. The assets have production costs (ASC932) below $5/boe and an overall emission intensity below 10 kg CO2e/boe.

