ADNOC Drilling partners with SLB in Kuwait and Oman rig business

May 30, 2025
ADNOC Drilling signed an agreement to acquire a 70% stake in SLB’s land drilling rigs business in Kuwait and Oman, comprising eight fully operational land rigs under contract with the respective national oil companies of both countries.

ADNOC Drilling will gain immediate access to earnings, cashflow and returns through two operating land drilling rigs in Kuwait and six in Oman. This acquisition will enhance the company’s ability to deploy cutting-edge technologies, integrated drilling services, digital solutions and AI-driven efficiencies, optimizing performance and reducing environmental impact.

