ModuSpec awarded Black Sea drillship reactivation project

May 27, 2025
Rig intake and inspection specialist ModuSpec secured a contract to support an existing client during the intake process of a 6th-generation deepwater drillship in the Black Sea.

The drillship will be engaged by an international oil company in a 250-day contract commencing later in 2025 after completing an equipment recertification period in South-East Asia.

ModuSpec will deploy a multi-discipline team to review if the drilling, mud, electrical, electronic controls, subsea well control and dynamic positioning systems are being maintained, are in a state of readiness following recertification and are within compliance to commence drilling operations.

Acceptance of the drillship will be conducted in the Black Sea, including witnessing subsea deployment and testing of the blow out preventer (BOP).

