Photos

Photo Gallery: Offshore Technology Conference, 5-8 May, Houston, Texas

May 20, 2025
0 4,508 Less than a minute

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

May 20, 2025
0 4,508 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: IADC Drilling Onshore 2025, 15 May, Houston, Texas

May 16, 2025
The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q1 Technology Forum, held 18 March at Premium Oilfield Solutions in Houston, Texas.

Photo Gallery: IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q1 Technology Forum, 18 March, Houston, Texas

Mar 21, 2025

Photo Gallery: SPE/IADC International Drilling 2025, 4-6 March 2025

Mar 12, 2025

Photo Gallery: IADC HSE&T Conference & Exhibition, 19-20 February 2025

Feb 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button