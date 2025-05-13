Drilling Rigs & AutomationInnovating While Drilling®NewsOnshore AdvancesThe Offshore FrontierVideos

New line of electric well control technologies targets lower costs, higher reliability

May 13, 2025
In March, SLB launched its EWC line of electric well control technologies, which are run through an electric power system that delivers a continuous supply of on-demand power to well control components. Speaking to DC from the 2025 OTC in Houston on 7 May, Matthew Givens, Domain Expert – Pressure Control Equipment at SLB, spoke about the advantages electric well control technologies provide over conventional hydraulic technologies – for instance, how the network of hoses, valves and actuators in a hydraulic system make them more expensive to install. He also discussed how the electric power system deploys power to the technologies in the field, as well as the recent work being done with the technologies in the US Gulf of Mexico and in the North Sea.

 

