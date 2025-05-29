Global and Regional MarketsNews

BP delivers first gas in Trinidad and Tobago, starts drilling campaign

May 29, 2025
BP delivers Mento first gas

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) announced that the Mento development has delivered first gas through connection of the initial discovery well. The drilling campaign for the remaining seven gross wells on the platform will now begin.

Mento is a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources and BPTT, with EOG as the operator. The development features a 12-slot attended facility located in acreage jointly licensed by BPTT and EOG off Trinidad’s southeast coast. The Mento platform was built at the TOFCO fabrication yard, La Brea, Trinidad.

Mento is one of BP’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027, which BP announced earlier this year. Production from Mento will contribute to the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) combined peak net production expected from these 10 projects.

