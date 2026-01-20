Vaalco gives Gabon phase three drilling program update
Vaalco’s phase three drilling program in Gabon began in Q4 2025 with the drilling of two pilot wells in the Etame field.
The first well, ET-15P, was drilled to a total depth of 2,397 m in the western Etame-1V fault block, targeting the Gamba and encountered high-quality reservoir sands consistent with pre-drill projections. Pressure data confirmed strong communication with nearby producing wells, supporting the presence of a connected and productive reservoir system with initial estimates of between 2.4 and 3.2 million barrels of oil in place.
Additionally, the well successfully evaluated the deeper Dentale formation, where good-quality, oil-bearing sands were encountered confirming the continuity of the original oil-water contact across this part of the field and further strengthening the development potential of the Etame asset.
The second pilot well, ET-15P-ST1, was drilled to a depth of 2,175 m on the western side of the main Etame fault block, also targeting the Gamba, and encountered multiple high-quality sand intervals, delivering approximately 9 m of net reservoir and 4 m of net pay across two sand lobes. Detailed analysis and volumetric assessment are underway to determine future commercial viability.
Vaalco is currently drilling the ET-15P, a horizontal production sidetrack, confirmed by the first pilot hole, which the company expects to have on production later in Q1.