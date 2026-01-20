Innovating While Drilling®News

ARO to deploy AI monitoring across nine offshore jackups

Jan 20, 2026
0 282 Less than a minute
ARO Drilling and technology provider ALTAVE formalized a multi-year contract to deploy ALTAVE’s Harpia artificial intelligence-powered video analytics platform across ARO’s fleet of nine offshore jackup rigs operating in Saudi Arabia.
The agreement follows a successful 2025 pilot and marks a fleet-scale rollout, formalized at the IPTC Summit on AI and Digital Solutions for the Energy Industry in Dubai.

ARO Drilling and technology provider ALTAVE formalized a multi-year contract to deploy ALTAVE’s Harpia artificial intelligence-powered video analytics platform across ARO’s fleet of nine offshore jackup rigs operating in Saudi Arabia.

The Harpia platform uses advanced computer vision and AI to enable continuous monitoring of critical rig-floor activities, including red-zone access control, personal protective equipment verification and configurable safety and operational governance protocols. Operational insights are consolidated into dashboards and periodic reports to support health, safety and environment teams and rig operations. ALTAVE will provide ongoing system monitoring and 24/7 technical support throughout the contract period.

Jan 20, 2026
0 282 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ORLEN, Equinor discover gas and condensate in North Sea

Jan 20, 2026
Saipem launches new drilling training center

Saipem launches new drilling training center

Jan 20, 2026

Lime Petroleum completes Brage drilling campaign

Jan 20, 2026

Seplat’s ANOH project achieves first gas in Nigeria

Jan 20, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button