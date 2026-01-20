ARO to deploy AI monitoring across nine offshore jackups

ARO Drilling and technology provider ALTAVE formalized a multi-year contract to deploy ALTAVE’s Harpia artificial intelligence-powered video analytics platform across ARO’s fleet of nine offshore jackup rigs operating in Saudi Arabia.

The Harpia platform uses advanced computer vision and AI to enable continuous monitoring of critical rig-floor activities, including red-zone access control, personal protective equipment verification and configurable safety and operational governance protocols. Operational insights are consolidated into dashboards and periodic reports to support health, safety and environment teams and rig operations. ALTAVE will provide ongoing system monitoring and 24/7 technical support throughout the contract period.