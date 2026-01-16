Chevron takes FID on Leviathan gas expansion

Chevron and the working interest owners of the Leviathan natural gas reservoir reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) to expand the production capacity of the strategic Leviathan production platform located offshore Israel.

The Leviathan production platform is located approximately 10 km offshore Dor, Israel, and the expansion project is expected to come online toward the end of this decade.

The project includes drilling three additional offshore wells, adding additional subsea infrastructure, and enhancing the treatment facilities on the Leviathan production platform.

Leviathan working interest owners include Chevron Mediterranean Limited as operator (39.66%), NewMed Energy (45.34%), and Ratio Energies (15%).