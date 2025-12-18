Unique Group, RenOcean partner on subsea cutting and intervention services

Unique Group entered into a strategic partnership with RenOcean to expand the delivery of subsea services across offshore projects and support operators across the full asset lifecycle, including late-life field operations and decommissioning activities.

Under the agreement, RenOcean’s portfolio of subsea cutting and intervention tools will be combined with Unique Group’s global footprint and engineering capability. RenOcean’s equipment includes diamond wire saws, subsea hydraulic shears, abrasive cutting systems, dredging and trenching tools, and recovery and intervention systems designed for offshore use. These technologies are used for applications such as structural removal, pipeline and conductor cutting, mattress recovery, boulder clearance and removal of redundant subsea infrastructure.

The companies said the collaboration is aligned with demand for efficient subsea intervention and decommissioning solutions as offshore assets mature. The combined offering is expected to support a wider range of offshore projects by integrating specialized subsea tools with engineering and project execution capability.