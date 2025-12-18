Arrow reports on M-HZ7 appraisal well in Colombia

Arrow Exploration reported results from the M-HZ7 appraisal well drilled at the Mateguafa Attic field on the Tapir Block in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

The Mateguafa HZ7 (M-HZ7) well was spud on 22 November 22, reached target depth on 4 December and encountered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals before being put on production in the Carbonera C9 formation. Initial restricted flow from M-HZ7 is approximately 1,694 barrels of oil per day (bopd) gross with a 4% water cut.

The M-HZ7 well also encountered about 20 ft of net oil pay in the Carbonera C7 formation. Existing wells at Mateguafa continue to support output, with the M-6 well producing around 772 bopd gross from the C7 formation with minimal decline. The M-5 well expected to resume production following a pressure test.

Drilling activity at the field is ongoing, with the Mateguafa 8 (M-8) well spud on 14 December, targeting the C7 interval and anticipated to be completed and placed on production later in the month. After M-8, the operator plans to drill the Mateguafa 9 (M-9) delineation well, intended for water disposal, followed by additional horizontal and vertical development wells before relocating the rig to the Icaco prospect for an exploration well.