Archer extends drilling and maintenance contract with Aker BP

Dec 19, 2025
Aker BP is exercising the three-year extension option under the long-term contract with Archer, originally awarded in November 2020, for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on the Ula and Valhall installations in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The exercised extension will start upon expiry of the initial five-year term, ensuring continuity of operations and extending the contract through 31 December 2028.

Under the extended contract, Archer will continue to deliver platform drilling operations, maintenance services and intervention support, including integrated engineering, rental equipment and well services where required.

