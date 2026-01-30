Union Jack schedules Crossroads drilling program for Q1 2026

Union Jack Oil outlined its upcoming drilling plans in its project update covering key onshore projects in the United States.

In Oklahoma, the company’s Crossroads structural prospect is now scheduled for drilling in Q1 2026. The Crossroads well will target oil in the middle Ordovician Oil Creek Sand, a reservoir interval that has demonstrated productive potential in offset wells.

Union Jack noted that prior nearby wells such as James Thompson 1A have delivered meaningful oil rates from similar stratigraphic intervals, supporting the technical rationale for the Crossroads drilling campaign.