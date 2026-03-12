Todd Energy to drill New Zealand’s first superhot geothermal well

Todd Energy was selected by the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) as the preferred lead contractor to drill New Zealand’s first exploratory superhot geothermal well.

The well will be drilled as part of a government-backed project aimed at evaluating the potential of superhot geothermal resources. The project plans to drill to depths of about 5–6 km, roughly twice as deep as typical geothermal wells in New Zealand.

Todd Energy will be responsible for managing drilling operations, including oversight of safety, subcontractors and project execution. The well is planned for the Rotokawa geothermal field near Taupō, an area identified by researchers as having strong potential for superhot geothermal fluids.

Drilling is expected to begin around mid-2027 and will be the first of a planned three-well exploration program designed to assess the viability of superhot geothermal energy in New Zealand.