Masirah Oil lines up Energy Emerger jackup for Yumna drilling

Masirah Oil secured the Energy Emerger jack-p drilling rig to execute a three-well development drilling program at the Yumna Field in offshore Block 50, Oman.

The rig, operated by Northern Offshore, has been contracted by Masirah Oil’s parent company and is scheduled to begin operations in March 2026. Energy Emerger was previously deployed during Masirah Oil’s 2024 drilling campaign and will now return to the field to support the next phase of development drilling.

The upcoming program will involve drilling three development wells as part of continued field development activity at Yumna. The multi-well campaign is designed to expand production capacity and further develop the offshore asset.

The contract marks a continuation of jackup–based offshore drilling operations in Block 50, with Energy Emerger providing the primary drilling platform for Masirah Oil’s near-term development program.