Global and Regional MarketsNews

Drilling starts on Elanora-1 exploration well under Australia’s ECSP

Jan 30, 2026
0 373 Less than a minute
Drilling starts on Elanora-1 exploration well under Australia’s ECSP

Drilling began on the Elanora-1 exploration well, marking the first well to be drilled under the East Coast Supply Project (ECSP) offshore Queensland, Australia.

The Elanora-1 well is targeting prospective gas intervals in a frontier part of the Queensland offshore area as part of the ECSP initiative designed to expand domestic gas supply and underpin future development options. The well will evaluate key reservoir objectives identified in pre-well seismic interpretation and is structured to test multiple stacked targets within the basin.

Operational execution on Elanora-1 will include comprehensive logging while drilling to capture reservoir data and deliver real-time subsurface evaluation. Drilling operations are being carried out with a contracted deepwater/mid-water drilling unit, with mobilization, spud and initial well planning completed.

Jan 30, 2026
0 373 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Union Jack reports Sark well results in Oklahoma

Union Jack schedules Crossroads drilling program for Q1 2026

Jan 30, 2026

Masirah Oil lines up Energy Emerger jackup for Yumna drilling

Jan 30, 2026
Seadrill Announces West Saturn Contract Extension

Seadrill Signs West Saturn Contract Extension

Jan 30, 2026
Cairn acquires 7 new blocks in OALP Round-IX

Cairn discovers gas in Ambe-2A well offshore India

Jan 29, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button