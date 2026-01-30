Drilling starts on Elanora-1 exploration well under Australia’s ECSP

Drilling began on the Elanora-1 exploration well, marking the first well to be drilled under the East Coast Supply Project (ECSP) offshore Queensland, Australia.

The Elanora-1 well is targeting prospective gas intervals in a frontier part of the Queensland offshore area as part of the ECSP initiative designed to expand domestic gas supply and underpin future development options. The well will evaluate key reservoir objectives identified in pre-well seismic interpretation and is structured to test multiple stacked targets within the basin.

Operational execution on Elanora-1 will include comprehensive logging while drilling to capture reservoir data and deliver real-time subsurface evaluation. Drilling operations are being carried out with a contracted deepwater/mid-water drilling unit, with mobilization, spud and initial well planning completed.