Seplat plans 17-well drilling program for 2026

Mar 12, 2026
Seplat Energy plans to drill 17 new wells in 2026 as part of its development and production program, according to the company’s 2025 annual report.

The program will include 15 onshore wells and two offshore wells. The drilling campaign forms part of the company’s operational plans to support production growth.

Seplat reported that its 2026 business strategy includes continued drilling activity aimed at sustaining and increasing output across its portfolio.

