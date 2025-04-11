NewsOnshore Advances

Turkey to explore oil and natural gas in Somalia’s onshore fields

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Turkey will begin searching for oil and natural gas in Somalia in the coming months in three land fields totaling approximately 16,000 km.

“In the first stage, with seismic studies and then with rapid drilling activities, we will move on to the detection and production of oil and gas in those fields,” said Bayraktar. “Three-dimensional seismic activities continue in a three-sea area of ​​approximately 15,000 sq km. It is 78 percent complete. We will complete the seismic activities in May and make our decision regarding the drilling phase in light of the data obtained.”

