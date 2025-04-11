Innovating While Drilling®News

Nabors and Corva collaborate on digital innovation with RigCLOUD

Apr 11, 2025
Nabors and Corva are extending their collaboration into the RigCLOUD platform to advance drilling intelligence and broaden industry impact.

RigCLOUD is a fully integrated drilling intelligence solution that is set to combine Nabors’ cloud computing platform with Corva’s AI-driven analytics. Nabors aims to extend its operational reach across diverse data residency jurisdictions and accelerate entry into new markets by strengthening services for E&P customers and third-party drilling contractors.

RigCLOUD will enhance real-time data processing, predictive insights and performance optimization, giving operators and contractors the ability to improve decision-making and maximize efficiency. This integration will provide actionable insights to drilling crews directly on the rigsite through Corva applications, when bandwidth permits.

