Nabors and Corva collaborate on digital innovation with RigCLOUD

Nabors and Corva are extending their collaboration into the RigCLOUD platform to advance drilling intelligence and broaden industry impact.

RigCLOUD is a fully integrated drilling intelligence solution that is set to combine Nabors’ cloud computing platform with Corva’s AI-driven analytics. Nabors aims to extend its operational reach across diverse data residency jurisdictions and accelerate entry into new markets by strengthening services for E&P customers and third-party drilling contractors.

RigCLOUD will enhance real-time data processing, predictive insights and performance optimization, giving operators and contractors the ability to improve decision-making and maximize efficiency. This integration will provide actionable insights to drilling crews directly on the rigsite through Corva applications, when bandwidth permits.