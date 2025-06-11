ADNOC Gas takes FID, awards $5 billion in contracts for RGD project

ADNOC Gas has taken a FID and awarded $5 billion in contracts for the first phase of its Rich Gas Development (RGD) Project.

The contracts involve expanding key processing units to increase throughput and improve operational efficiency across four ADNOC Gas facilities: Asab, Buhasa, Habshan and the Das Island liquefaction facility. The company intends to take FIDs on two additional phases at Habshan and Ruwais to deliver greater production capacity.

EPCM contracts have been awarded in three tranches for phase 1. The first tranche, valued at $2.8 billion, has been awarded to Wood for the Habshan facility. The remaining two tranches – $1.2 billion for Das Island and $1.1 billion for the Asab and Buhasa facilities – have been awarded to Petrofac and Kent.

Phase 1 of the RGD project focuses on optimizing and de-bottlenecking existing gas assets while unlocking new and valuable gas streams.