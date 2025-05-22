Tullow’s Ghana drilling campaign commences

Tullow Oil issued a trading statement to shareholders statement in advance of the Group’s Annual General Meeting that included operations updates. Overall, production in Q1 2025 was 52,900 barrels of oil equivalent/day (boepd), including 7,100 boepd of gas production, within the expected range for the period and affected by a two-week planned maintenance shutdown conducted safely and on budget on the Jubilee field.

The company’s Ghana drilling campaign has commenced with the first well, a Jubilee producer, expected onstream in Q3 2025. Analysis of the 4D seismic survey, which was completed in Q1 2025, is underway and will support future well locations to drive reserves growth.

Five new Jubilee wells – three producers and two water injectors – were brought onstream during the first half of 2024.