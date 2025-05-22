Serica CEO: Triton Hub production remains on track after repairs

In a trading and operations update, Serica CEO Chris Cox stated that maintenance work at Triton remains on track to restart production around the end of June, with the addition of new wells from the Guillemot North West and Evelyn fields providing the potential for production from the Triton Hub.

Repairs to Triton following issues discovered in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn have been completed and production will resume once the annual maintenance program, brought forward to reduce overall downtime, is complete. The resumption of production remains on track to occur around the end of June.

The Triton Hub was producing at a rate of approximately 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day (boepd) net to Serica immediately prior to the shutdown. Following restart, both the W7z well on the Guillemot North West field and the EV02 well on the Evelyn field, which were delivered during the Triton downtime, will be brought onto production for the first time.

The BE01 well on the Belinda field was also drilled and completed. The well has been flow tested through the COSL Innovator rig this week, delivering rates of 7,500 boepd, constrained by the surface well test equipment design specifications. Work is underway on the installation of subsea infrastructure, and Belinda is expected to be tied in to Triton and to enter production in early 2026.