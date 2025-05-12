Trendsetter makes first deployment of Trident 20K Intervention System

Trendsetter Engineering made its first deployment of its flagship Trident 20K Intervention System in the Gulf of Mexico. Trident 20K was deployed from the Deepwater Atlas for a two-well flowback operation at Beacon’s Shenandoah project.

Trendsetter wet-hopped the Trident 20K system between wells, significantly reducing operational costs and saving the client several days of critical path rig time. The system has since returned to Trendsetter for post-campaign maintenance so that it will be in a ready-to-deploy state for future operations.

When Trendsetter introduced its Trident 15K Intervention System in 2020, it was the first step towards a larger goal: the development and deployment of the industry’s first 20K OWIRS. The Trident 20K OWIRS represents years of dedicated research, development, engineering, design, assembly and testing, culminating in this groundbreaking achievement.