NewsPeople, Companies and Products

ADNOC Drilling Q1 performance: reduced well delivery times, big contracts

May 12, 2025
0 374 1 minute read

ADNOC Drilling announced results for Q1 2025, highlighting its strategic investments in fleet expansion, integrated services, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technologies and international expansion.

Turnwell, ADNOC Drilling’s joint venture with SLB and Patterson UTI achieved a significant reduction in well delivery times through the deployment of DrillOps, Advisory and Neuro advanced AI and digital tools, which use AI planner-enabled workflows and insights to react to real-time conditions and optimize processes based on the actual operational environment.

As a result, well delivery times have been reduced to approximately 20 days with multiple wells being delivered in less than 15 days. To the end of Q1 2025, 34 wells of the 144 well program for Phase 1 have already been drilled.

In April 2025, ADNOC Drilling received a letter of award for a $1.63 billion, five-year contract for Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) from ADNOC Offshore. And in May 2025, the company was awarded an $806 million long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs by ADNOC Offshore to support expanding operations at the offshore Zakum development project. These three rigs are in addition to three ordered in July 2024, reinforcing ADNOC Drilling’s path to reach 151+ rigs by 2028.

May 12, 2025
0 374 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vaalco reports on Q1 activity in Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire

Vaalco reports on Q1 activity in Gabon, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire

May 12, 2025
Trendsetter deploys first Trident 20K Intervention System

Trendsetter makes first deployment of Trident 20K Intervention System

May 12, 2025
TotalEnergies: Macaw-1 first of five offshore exploration wells in 2025

TotalEnergies: Macaw-1 first of five offshore exploration wells in 2025

May 9, 2025
SK Earthon, Murphy strike oil in Vietnam’s 15-1/05 Block

SK Earthon, Murphy strike oil in Vietnam’s 15-1/05 Block

May 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button