ADNOC Drilling Q1 performance: reduced well delivery times, big contracts

ADNOC Drilling announced results for Q1 2025, highlighting its strategic investments in fleet expansion, integrated services, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technologies and international expansion.

Turnwell, ADNOC Drilling’s joint venture with SLB and Patterson UTI achieved a significant reduction in well delivery times through the deployment of DrillOps, Advisory and Neuro advanced AI and digital tools, which use AI planner-enabled workflows and insights to react to real-time conditions and optimize processes based on the actual operational environment.

As a result, well delivery times have been reduced to approximately 20 days with multiple wells being delivered in less than 15 days. To the end of Q1 2025, 34 wells of the 144 well program for Phase 1 have already been drilled.

In April 2025, ADNOC Drilling received a letter of award for a $1.63 billion, five-year contract for Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) from ADNOC Offshore. And in May 2025, the company was awarded an $806 million long-term contract for three newbuild island rigs by ADNOC Offshore to support expanding operations at the offshore Zakum development project. These three rigs are in addition to three ordered in July 2024, reinforcing ADNOC Drilling’s path to reach 151+ rigs by 2028.