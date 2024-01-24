Completing the WellGlobal and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Trendsetter awarded hydraulic well intervention campaign in the GOM

Jan 24, 2024
Source: Trendsetter Engineering

Trendsetter Engineering recently completed two deepwater well stimulation campaigns for major operators in the US Gulf of Mexico (GOM). These campaigns resulted in the successful acid treatments of a combined six wells, ranging in water depth from 6,500 to 7,200 ft.

They come on the heels of a contract agreement to deliver hydraulic intervention and technical services via the Subsea Tree Injection Manifold (STIM) for a Hydrate Remediation and Flowline Flush Project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Trendsetter STIM offers a 15,000-psi-rated subsea safety system to provide hydraulic well access for vertical and horizontal tree types in up to 10,000 ft water depth. In addition to hydraulic well stimulation, the STIM unit has been used and can support various other hydraulic intervention operations, including hydrate remediation, bull heading of kill weight fluid and cement as well flowline flushing and testing operations for both pre and decommissioning.

