OSSO marks geothermal milestone with trio of mud-cooling project wins

OSSO, the provider of fluid temperature control and separation solutions, has been awarded three individual contracts representing a combined seven-figure sum. They will see OSSO deploy its high-volume mud cooler technology to key geothermal projects within Europe.

For one of the contracts, OSSO is providing services for Eavor’s Eavor-Europe geothermal project, the world’s first commercial implementation of a closed-loop geothermal energy extraction system. This project will generate 8.2 MWe and mitigate approximately 44,000 tonnes of CO 2 e greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per year, providing clean energy to an estimated 20,000 homes.

“These contract wins are a significant milestone for OSSO as we continue expanding our global footprint in geothermal energy,” said James Scullion, CEO of OSSO. “Our decades of expertise in high-pressure, high-temperature drilling and proven mud cooler technology have uniquely positioned us to support the geothermal sector and we have made significant investments to redeploy our existing technology and create a specialist geothermal offering that can be tailored to the specific needs of each individual customer.”

With a strong focus on health and safety, the company will aid the operators of each project in maintaining a manageable temperature in the mud system during drilling. This will create a safer environment for rig crews, but also minimise operational delays and extend the longevity of downhole tools and rig equipment in high-temperature applications.

To ensure optimal operations, OSSO will provide on-site training and upskilling of local project teams. The company will also offer ongoing technical and service support, providing assistance and guidance when required throughout each project’s lifecycle.