OSSO marks geothermal milestone with trio of mud-cooling project wins
OSSO, the provider of fluid temperature control and separation solutions, has been awarded three individual contracts representing a combined seven-figure sum. They will see OSSO deploy its high-volume mud cooler technology to key geothermal projects within Europe.
For one of the contracts, OSSO is providing services for Eavor’s Eavor-Europe geothermal project, the world’s first commercial implementation of a closed-loop geothermal energy extraction system. This project will generate 8.2 MWe and mitigate approximately 44,000 tonnes of CO2e greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per year, providing clean energy to an estimated 20,000 homes.
“These contract wins are a significant milestone for OSSO as we continue expanding our global footprint in geothermal energy,” said James Scullion, CEO of OSSO. “Our decades of expertise in high-pressure, high-temperature drilling and proven mud cooler technology have uniquely positioned us to support the geothermal sector and we have made significant investments to redeploy our existing technology and create a specialist geothermal offering that can be tailored to the specific needs of each individual customer.”
With a strong focus on health and safety, the company will aid the operators of each project in maintaining a manageable temperature in the mud system during drilling. This will create a safer environment for rig crews, but also minimise operational delays and extend the longevity of downhole tools and rig equipment in high-temperature applications.
To ensure optimal operations, OSSO will provide on-site training and upskilling of local project teams. The company will also offer ongoing technical and service support, providing assistance and guidance when required throughout each project’s lifecycle.