Transocean ultra-deepwater drillship options exercised for $243 Million

Oct 2, 2025
Transocean Ltd. Announces $243 Million in Exercised Options for Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

Transocean announced contract fixtures for two of its ultra-deepwater drillships. In aggregate, the fixtures represent approximately $243 million in firm contract backlog.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, BP exercised a 365-day option for the Deepwater Atlas in direct continuation of its firm contract. The program is expected to contribute approximately $232 million in backlog.

In Brazil, Petrobras exercised a 30-day option for the Deepwater Mykonos in direct continuation of its firm program. The program is expected to contribute approximately $11 million in backlog.

