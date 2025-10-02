Rhino announces Volans-1X probe as high liquid-yield gas condensate discovery in excellent quality reservoir

Rhino Resources provided an operational update regarding its operated drilling campaign on Block 2914A, offshore Orange Basin, Namibia. PEL85, where the well was drilled, is operated by Rhino. Co-venturers are Azule Energy, NAMCOR and Korres Investments.

The Volans-1X exploration well, spudded on 31 July using the Northern Ocean’s semi-submersible Deepsea Mira, reached a total depth of 4,497.5 m TVDSS on 30 August, successfully penetrating the Upper Cretaceous target. The well found 26 m of net pay in rich-gas condensate bearing reservoirs, with the reservoir showing excellent quality petrophysical properties and no observed water contact.

Hot shot laboratory analysis on two samples (at the top and base of the reservoir interval) showed a high condensate to gas ratio (CGR) of >140 and a liquid density of around 40° API gravity. Hydrocarbon samples and sidewall cores were collected through intensive wireline logging operations. Laboratory studies will continue to be conducted on the rest of the fluid samples, side wall cores and cuttings collected during the campaign.

The rig was demobilized on 14 September to begin drilling in another location, while Volans-1X laboratory testing activities will remain ongoing.