NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Rhino announces Volans-1X probe as high liquid-yield gas condensate discovery in excellent quality reservoir

Oct 2, 2025
0 501 1 minute read
Northern Ocean Deepsea Mira option exercised

Rhino Resources provided an operational update regarding its operated drilling campaign on Block 2914A, offshore Orange Basin, Namibia. PEL85, where the well was drilled, is operated by Rhino. Co-venturers are Azule Energy, NAMCOR and Korres Investments.

The Volans-1X exploration well, spudded on 31 July using the Northern Ocean’s semi-submersible Deepsea Mira, reached a total depth of 4,497.5 m TVDSS on 30 August, successfully penetrating the Upper Cretaceous target. The well found 26 m of net pay in rich-gas condensate bearing reservoirs, with the reservoir showing excellent quality petrophysical properties and no observed water contact.

Hot shot laboratory analysis on two samples (at the top and base of the reservoir interval) showed a high condensate to gas ratio (CGR) of >140 and a liquid density of around 40° API gravity. Hydrocarbon samples and sidewall cores were collected through intensive wireline logging operations. Laboratory studies will continue to be conducted on the rest of the fluid samples, side wall cores and cuttings collected during the campaign.

The rig was demobilized on 14 September to begin drilling in another location, while Volans-1X laboratory testing activities will remain ongoing.

Oct 2, 2025
0 501 1 minute read

Related Articles

Eni exercises second optional well on Ventura’s SSV Catarina

Oct 3, 2025
Heerema Marine Contractors Secures bp Contract for Andrew Platform Decommissioning

Heerema Marine secures contract for Andrew platform decommissioning

Oct 3, 2025

Photo Gallery: IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference, 30 September-1 October, Reykjavik, Iceland

Oct 3, 2025
Cygnus is shaping up to be one of the most exciting active gas finds in the UK. At more than 1 trillion cu ft, it will be convenient to southern markets on both sides of the North Sea. The Noble Ronald Hoope drilled the Cygnus appraisal well.

Ithaca acquires additional interest in Cygnus field

Oct 2, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button