Baker Hughes to supply subsea tree systems, services for Petrobras

Oct 2, 2025
https://investors.bakerhughes.com/news-releases/news-release-details/baker-hughes-supply-subsea-tree-systems-and-associated-services?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Baker Hughes received an award from Petrobras to supply up to 50 subsea tree systems and associated services to support offshore oil and gas production across multiple fields in Brazil.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will manufacture Petrobras’ pre-salt standard subsea trees, as well as subsea distribution units, in-line tees and vertical connection systems, to enable safe, reliable and efficient production on the seafloor. In addition, topside control cabinets will provide monitoring and control of subsea equipment from floating production storage and offloading vessels.

These modern subsea systems will enhance recovery in established fields including Albacora, Jubarte and Barracuda-Caratinga. They will also be deployed in more recent pre-salt developments, including the Mero and Buzios fields, to optimize production in new wells.

