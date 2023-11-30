Transocean Norge becomes first semisubmersible to earn DNV notation for GHG abatement

While the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulates carbon intensity for sea vessels, offshore installations do not currently fall under a similar regulatory framework. In seeking to enhance sustainability, DNV’s Abate (Power+) class notation not only represents ambitious emission reduction targets but also a comprehensive energy and emission management system aligned with ISO 50001 standards. It emphasizes rigorous monitoring of energy consumption and the implementation of both operational and technical strategies to notably reduce emissions.

Transocean implemented several key strategies to ensure the rig meets these standards. These included comprehensive monitoring of energy consumption, optimization of operational energy, use of closed bus ties to minimize the number of idle engines and variable frequency drives in rotating machinery to optimally control the power for large rotating machinery.