IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsVideos

IADC signs collaboration agreement with Oman’s OPAL

Dec 6, 2023
0 111 Less than a minute

At the 2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on 14 November, IADC signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) with OPAL, the Oman Energy Association. OPAL was created to help promote industry standards and to create a forum to resolve common problems and share best practices. DC spoke with Abdul Rahman Al Yahyaei, CEO of OPAL, at the conference to find out more about OPAL’s mission in the oil and gas industry, as well as current challenges and opportunities in Oman. Watch the video for more information.

Dec 6, 2023
0 111 Less than a minute

Related Articles

PTTEP makes three new discoveries offshore Malaysia

Dec 8, 2023

Shelf Drilling secures new contract for jackup offshore Vietnam

Dec 8, 2023

Chevron unveils $16 billion CAPEX budget for 2024

Dec 8, 2023

IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter continues work on HSE, begins sustainability initiative

Dec 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button