IADC signs collaboration agreement with Oman’s OPAL

At the 2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on 14 November, IADC signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) with OPAL, the Oman Energy Association. OPAL was created to help promote industry standards and to create a forum to resolve common problems and share best practices. DC spoke with Abdul Rahman Al Yahyaei, CEO of OPAL, at the conference to find out more about OPAL’s mission in the oil and gas industry, as well as current challenges and opportunities in Oman. Watch the video for more information.