Solstad Offshore secures two new contracts in Australia

Solstad Offshore has announced contract awards in Australia for two of its vessels.

CSV Normand Australis has been contracted by a subsea contractor for a minimum of 150 days firm, with options to extend thereafter. The contract will commence during Q4 2023.

Additionally, the large AHTS Normand Sirius has been contracted by an international energy company for a minimum period of 160 days to support a drilling campaign offshore Western Australia. The contract will commence in Q2 2024, with options to extend the contract a further 250 days beyond the firm contract period.