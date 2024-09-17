NewsOnshore Advances

Trans Canada places second well on production in GP reservoir

Sep 17, 2024
0 578 Less than a minute
President & CEO Tim Coupland: "We have now successfully drilled our second multilateral well, showcasing both drilling and production expertise in both the Sparky and GP reservoir sands in Lloydminster area."

Trans Canada Gold has placed its second newly drilled multilateral well on production. The company encountered oil in the GP reservoir target zones of interest and the well started production on September 7th. Croverro Energy, the operator, has finished battery construction and successfully completed the well.

It is currently recovering drilling fluid with increased oil recovery percentage and oil production rates will be released shortly once production has stabilized.

Trans Canada has acquired additional lands inside the Area of Mutual Interest (AMI), contiguous with existing lands, which will allow additional opportunity for multilateral wells. The newly acquired lands have the oil resource potential in both the Sparky and GP producing zones.

Sep 17, 2024
0 578 Less than a minute

Related Articles

bp Egypt makes gas discovery in East Nile Delta

Sep 16, 2024

Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 contract extended to 2026

Sep 16, 2024

CNOOC makes breakthrough in ultra-deepwater exploration

Sep 12, 2024

Who Dat South exploration well starts drilling

Sep 12, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button