Kongsberg launches new Operations Cockpit interface

Kongsberg Digital launched an Operations Cockpit interface for the Kognitwin digital twin. The Operations Cockpit uses real-time representation of assets and processes to break down silos by consolidating data from various systems and data sources, which simplifies workflow management, real-time monitoring and task execution.

It serves as a unified control center, allowing operators to carry out tasks, oversee workflows and track operational performance such as operator rounds, mitigation tasks and shift logs. Accessing critical operational data, performing shift handovers, or tracking and registering issues or risks such as leaks, out-of-service equipment, passing valves and temporary equipment can be done without leaving the cockpit.