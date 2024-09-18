People, Companies and Products

Halliburton introduces electromechanical well intervention technologies

Halliburton introduced the Clear portfolio of electromechanical well intervention technologies and services to address challenges related to high-angle deployment and includes surface readout telemetry for communication and precise control to deliver differentiated performance.

The Clear portfolio includes the ClearTrac® wireline tractor and ClearCut™ non-dangerous goods electromechanical pipe cutters. IN the future, there will also be ClearShift™ high-expansion shifters to open and close downhole valves that include barrier isolation devices.

The ClearTrac wireline tractor is a wireline conveyance technology for highly deviated or horizontal wells that require cased-hole logging diagnostics, perforating and powered mechanical intervention services. It uses an electromechanical drive and real-time telemetry for communication and precise control.

The ClearTrac wireline tractor achieves speeds from 5-125 ft per minute and carries payloads up to 1,000 lbs with a single-drive section. It provides an economical conveyance solution that acquires data in up-and-down passes for efficiency and reducing the potential for HSE incidents.

The ClearCut service portfolio offers a family of pipe severing tools for a machine shop quality cut without dangerous goods from 2⅜ to 9⅝ in. ClearCut can be deployed on eline or RELAY™ Digital Slickline and navigate through small restrictions. It cuts outer tubing encapsulated cables in intelligent completions.

