TotalEnergies expands natural gas production in Texas

TotalEnergies has agreed to acquire the 20% interest held by Lewis Energy Group in the Dorado leases operated by EOG Resources (80%) in the Eagle Ford shale gas play. This acquisition will increase its natural gas production capacity in Texas and further strengthen its business integration in the US LNG value chain.

Located in Texas, the Dorado field will allow TotalEnergies to increase its net US natural gas production by 50 Mcf/d in 2024, with the potential for an additional 50 Mcf/d by 2028. The field has an emission intensity of around 10 kg CO2e/BOE. In 2023, TotalEnergies’ net US natural gas output reached around 340 Mcf/d (450 Mcf/d technical production).

The company’s LNG export capacity will reach 15 million tons per year by 2030 following the start-up of the first phase of the Rio Grande LNG project in Texas, which is currently under construction.

“This acquisition strengthens our production of natural gas in the United States, contributing to reinforce TotalEnergies’ LNG integration with a low-cost and low-emission upstream gas feed,” said Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “We are pleased to partner with EOG Resources, an operator recognized for its strong technical expertise.”