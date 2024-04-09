Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Borr Drilling secures nearly $160M in contracts for three jackups

Apr 9, 2024
0 672 Less than a minute
Borr Drilling's Prospector 1 jackup (Source: Neptune Energy)

Borr Drilling announced new contracts for three jackup rigs, the Prospector 1, Gunnlod and one other still to be determined.  The contracts total 820 days and represent approximately $160 million in revenue, including mobilization and demobilization compensation.

In the North Sea, multiple contracts have been secured, totaling 250 days of backlog that began in March 2024.

In Southeast Asia, Borr has secured a one-well commitment, with an anticipated duration of 90 days, set for May 2024.

Finally, an undisclosed customer has issued a firm and binding Letter of Award for work expected to commence between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, with an estimated duration of 480 days.

Apr 9, 2024
0 672 Less than a minute

Related Articles

KCA Deutag secures land drilling contracts in the Middle East, Latin America

Apr 11, 2024

PetroNor E&P makes oil discovery offshore Congo

Apr 11, 2024

Petrobras strikes oil in the Potiguar Basin offshore Brazil

Apr 11, 2024

Stena Drilling secures 1-well program offshore Morocco

Apr 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button