TotalEnergies, Equinor, Shell transport first CO2 storage in Northern Lights

TotalEnergies with partners Equinor and Shell successfully transported the first CO 2 volumes by vessel from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik, Norway to Northern Lights’ facilities in Øygarden. They were then injected 2,600 m below the seabed into the storage facilities, 100 km off the coast of Western Norway.

Northern Lights is the world’s first merchant CO 2 transportation and storage project. The first phase of the project has a storage capacity of 1.5 Mt CO 2 /year, which has been fully booked by customers from Norway and Continental Europe. Final Investment Decision of the second phase was announced in March 2025, which will increase the project capacity to more than 5 Mt CO 2 /year from 2028.