TotalEnergies, Equinor, Shell transport first CO2 storage in Northern Lights
TotalEnergies with partners Equinor and Shell successfully transported the first CO2 volumes by vessel from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik, Norway to Northern Lights’ facilities in Øygarden. They were then injected 2,600 m below the seabed into the storage facilities, 100 km off the coast of Western Norway.
Northern Lights is the world’s first merchant CO2 transportation and storage project. The first phase of the project has a storage capacity of 1.5 Mt CO2/year, which has been fully booked by customers from Norway and Continental Europe. Final Investment Decision of the second phase was announced in March 2025, which will increase the project capacity to more than 5 Mt CO2/year from 2028.
The development of CO2 transport and storage services is one of the necessary levers for reducing emissions for European industry. Northern Lights has developed a strong customer base in Norway and continental Europe, with five industrial customers: Hafslund Celsio and Heidelberg Materials in Norway, Yara in the Netherlands, Ørsted in Denmark and Stockholm Exergi in Sweden.